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Motorcyclist taken unconscious to hospital after accident in Admiralty

The accident caused a temporary road closure on both lanes on a section of Admiralty Road West heading to Admiralty Road East.

SINGAPORE – A 45-year-old female motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital following an accident with a car in Admiralty on Aug 31.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving the two vehicles along Admiralty Road West towards Admiralty Road East at about 8.15am.

The motorcyclist was taken to Woodlands Hospital while a 27-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

Footage of the aftermath circulating online shows a temporary closure of both lanes on Admiralty Road West heading to Admiralty Road East, with police vehicles diverting traffic away from the accident site.

A white car can be seen stationary in the clip.

Police vehicles can be seen diverting traffic away from the accident site. PHOTO: SGROAD BLOCKS TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM

This accident comes against the backdrop of a broader rise in road accidents.

On Aug 28, the Traffic Police reported an increase in accidents and injuries for the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, while the number of injuries increased from 4,894 to 5,090.