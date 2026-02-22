Motorcyclist taken to hospital unconscious after accident in Bedok South

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle along Bedok South Road towards Bedok North Avenue 1 at about 9.10pm on Feb 21.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in an unconscious state following an accident in Bedok South on the night of Feb 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along 10 Bedok South Road at about the same time.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospita l, the authorities said.

According to midyear road traffic statistics released by the police in 2025 , there were 2,088 accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of that year – a 9.5 per cent increase from 1,907 accidents in the first half of 2024.

The number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders increased by 7.3 per cent to 2,323 in the first half of 2025, from 2,164 in the first half of 2024.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half ( 54.7 per cent) of all traffic accidents in the first half of 2025, the statistics showed.

The top three causes of these accidents were:

failing to keep a proper lookout,

failing to have proper control, and

changing lanes without due care.

Police investigations into the Feb 21 accident are ongoing.