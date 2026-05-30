Motorcyclist taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on BKE

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The 23-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on May 29.

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the BKE on May 29.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident on the BKE after Woodlands Avenue 3 at about 9pm on the same day.

The authorities said the accident involved two cars and a motorcycle, adding that the motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a video uploaded on Facebook , which includes dashcam footage of traffic queueing to enter Woodlands Checkpoint, a grey sedan and a motorcycle come into contact with each other in the middle lane of the three-lane expressway.

The biker ends up in the rightmost lane, where he crashes into the rear of a white car and topples onto the road.

In another clip, the driver of the grey car is seen exiting the vehicle and approaching the motorcyclist, who is now sitting up.

Several bystanders also gather to assist the fallen rider and alert the authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This accident was the third involving motorcyclists on the BKE on the same day, with one proving fatal.

According to annual statistics released by the traffic police in February, motorcycles accounted for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists rose from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.