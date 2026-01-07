Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Lavender Street

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident happened in Lavender Street towards Crawford Street at around 8.20am on Jan 7.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident in Lavender Street on Jan 7 .

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Lavender Street towards Crawford Street at around 8.20am that day.

The 37-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital , said the SCDF.

A 64-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

In a dashcam video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan 7 , the motorcycle can be seen moving into the leftmost lane while a black car approaches from behind.

The two vehicles collide, and the motorcyclist is flung off his vehicle onto the ground. The impact from the collision appears to have damaged the car’s bumper.

A man, who appears to have been sweeping the floor below a shophouse nearby, approaches the motorcyclist after the collision.

A mid-year report by the Traffic Police in August 2025 showed that motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.7 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first half of that year.

The number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders increased by 7.3 per cent to 2,323 in the first half of 2025, from 2,164 in the same period the year before.