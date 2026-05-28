Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hougang

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The incident occurred at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Avenue 7 at around 6.20pm on May 27.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Hougang on the evening of May 27.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Avenue 7 at around 6.20pm that day.

The 32-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force and is assisting with ongoing investigations, the authorities said.

In a video of the accident uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a car can be seen turning right at the junction towards Hougang Avenue 7.

A motorcycle travelling straight down the opposite direction of Upper Serangoon Road then collides with the car before it can complete its turn.

The impact throws the motorcyclist over the car and onto the ground on the other side. Debris and items from his motorcycle, including what appears to be a thermal food delivery bag, are scattered across the junction.

The driver’s door of the car is seen opening and closing before the car drives out of the junction and to the side of Hougang Avenue 7.

Several passers-by approach the motorcyclist as he appears to struggle to sit up. A woman signals to a person to phone for help.

Later , four paramedics can be seen attending to the motorcyclist, with a stretcher nearby.