Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car in Bukit Panjang on Jan 11.

The police, who were alerted to the accident at 4.20am, said it took place at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

The motorcyclist, a man, is helping with investigations, the police added.

In video footage of the accident circulating online, the motorcycle can be seen colliding with a grey car.

The impact sends the motorcyclist flying before landing several metres away.

The front bumper of the car also appears to be damaged, with debris strewn across the road.