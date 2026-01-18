Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision on BKE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 41-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident involving another motorcycle on Jan 14 .

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at 3.05pm to the accident, which occurred along BKE towards PIE, after the Dairy Farm Road exit .

The male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In dashcam footage circulating online, two motorcycles can be seen travelling between the two rightmost lanes on the BKE, with one behind the other.

The motorcycle in front appears to slow down suddenly, and the motorcycle behind collides into the back of the first vehicle.

The motorcycle at the back then veers towards the right of the lane, before crashing into the central divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.