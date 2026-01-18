Straitstimes.com header logo

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision on BKE

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident involving another motorcycle on Jan 14.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at 3.05pm to the accident, which occurred along BKE towards PIE, after the Dairy Farm Road exit.

The male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In dashcam footage circulating online, two motorcycles can be seen travelling between the two rightmost lanes on the BKE, with one behind the other.

The motorcycle in front appears to slow down suddenly, and the motorcycle behind collides into the back of the first vehicle.

The motorcycle at the back then veers towards the right of the lane, before crashing into the central divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.

