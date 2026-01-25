Straitstimes.com header logo

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car on KPE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Eileen Ng

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car on Jan 24.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 11.40am, which occurred along KPE towards MCE.

The 35-year-old man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In dashcam footage uploaded on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan 24, a white car can be seen colliding with a motorcycle on the leftmost lane of the KPE.

The motorcyclist is flung onto the ground, with his belongings scattered on the road, while the motorcycle veers towards the rightmost lane before swerving back to the leftmost lane and grazing the concrete divider.

Police said the 34-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

More on this topic
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision on BKE
Two men taken to hospital after 4-vehicle pile-up on BKE during morning rush hour
See more on

Singapore

Accidents - traffic

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.