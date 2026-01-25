Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car on KPE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car on Jan 24.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 11.40am, which occurred along KPE towards MCE.

In dashcam footage uploaded on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan 24, a white car can be seen colliding with a motorcycle on the leftmost lane of the KPE.

The motorcyclist is flung onto the ground, with his belongings scattered on the road, while the motorcycle veers towards the rightmost lane before swerving back to the leftmost lane and grazing the concrete divider.

Police said the 34-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.