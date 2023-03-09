Motorcyclist taken to hospital after bike crashes into car on TPE

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after his motorcycle and a car crashed into each other on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Thursday.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 8.53am.

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which was circulating in online chat groups on Thursday, shows a black car moving from the right-most lane into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle can be seen crashing into the car at a high speed, sending the motorcyclist flying off the bike from the impact. He rolls over a few times and can be seen on his knees before the clip ends.

His helmet also can be seen flying through the air and bouncing off the road and into the side of a red car.

The footage also shows his motorcycle crashing into another black car in the left-most lane of the four-lane road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the injured man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said the motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital, and that an investigation into the accident is under way.