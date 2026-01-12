Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car and private bus in Bedok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car and private bus in Bedok on Jan 12.

The police said they were alerted at about 6.30am to the accident, which took place in Bedok North Avenue 3 towards New Upper Changi Road .

In dashcam footage from an Atlantic Travel bus , which was stationary at the time of the incident, a car and motorcycle can be seen travelling in the same lane.

The two vehicles get into a collision, and the male motorcyclist falls off the motorbike, which appears to hit the bus before falling on its side.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Atlantic Travel general manager Marcus Ng said the bus driver, as well as the driver of the car, alighted from their vehicles to help the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force, and he was conscious.