Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident involving multiple vehicles on PIE

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on the PIE on the afternoon of Dec 8.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident shared online, a van can be seen lying on its side. The accident appears to have blocked two lanes, with vehicles having to pass by on the leftmost lane, causing a build-up of traffic.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 5pm on Dec 8.

The accident, which occurred on the PIE towards Tuas after the Whitley Road exit, involved a motorcycle, three cars and two vans.

A 49-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

Another person who was assessed for minor injuries declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.