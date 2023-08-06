Motorcyclist taken to hospital after skidding across two lanes in accident on AYE

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old motorcyclist who skidded across two lanes after being involved in an accident with a car was taken to hospital on Saturday.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.20pm on Saturday.

The accident occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway, towards the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital, and investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Footage of the accident shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the motorcyclist riding along the expressway beside a white Mercedes.

Both vehicles could not be seen on camera for a brief moment, but immediately after that the motorcyclist is thrown off his bike and he skids across two lanes, along with his motorcycle, before rolling into the bushes on the roadside.

The Mercedes is then seen stopping on the side of the expressway.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.