SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (May 24).

The police were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport near the Paya Lebar Road exit at 3.33am.

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A photo of the accident scene showed a blue tent on the right-most lane of the PIE.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist had skidded on the road.

The police are investigating the accident.