Motorcyclist pronounced dead after being found on road divider on PIE

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic after he was found in the shrubs on a road divider on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 2.35am to an accident on PIE towards Changi, before the Tampines Avenue 5 exit.

The police said the motorcyclist, 26, was believed to have skidded.

A TikTok video by user Hidayattnordin on Nov 29 shows a motorcycle lying on its side on the rightmost lane of a three-lane road.

The user wrote in the video caption that there was “no rider around” the vehicle.

At least one ambulance is seen in the video and several people are filmed walking along the road divider. A man, who seems to be standing on a metal barrier, shines a light at the shrubs on the road divider.

“Everyone was looking for the rider until eventually he was found lying in the middle of the divider, hidden unconscious in the bushes,” the TikTok user wrote. He added that the search took about 30 minutes.

The police said investigations are under way.

