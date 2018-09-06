Motorcyclist praised for alighting from bike to help elderly man cross the road in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A rider who got off his motorcycle to help an elderly man cross the road has been lauded by netizens after a video of the act was captured in a clip posted online on Wednesday (Sept 5).

The six-second video, uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the motorcyclist helping the senior citizen, who has to rely on a grocery trolley and a walking stick to support himself.

Facebook user Shirley Loh called the biker a "good role model" in Chinese, while netizen Eddie Fazliana Dahl said that it was "always nice to see this", referring to what the motorcyclist did.

The biker, Mr Reyco Chai, told The Straits Times that "this is the kind of thing that you just do and you feel good in your heart".

The 25-year-old said that he was riding past a traffic junction near Northpoint City, on the way back to his motorworkshop in Yishun around 4.30pm, when he spotted the elderly man at the junction along Yishun Avenue 2.

He immediately pulled up at the roadside, before running over to help the man, who looked to be in his 70s. As the elderly man could not walk fast, Mr Chai had to help stop oncoming traffic so the senior citizen could safely cross the road.

"He was already crossing the road and from his speed, I knew he could not make it... I was afraid that vehicles might not stop for him when he was crossing," said Mr Chai, a mechanic.

They were a quarter of the way on the crossing when the green light for oncoming traffic came on. Mr Chai raised his hands and the vehicles gave way to them, much to his relief.

It took them about 5 minutes to cross the road.

"I hope more people will step forward to help when they see anyone who needs it," said Mr Chai.