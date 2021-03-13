Motorcyclist killed after collision with minibus on PIE

SINGAPORE - An accident between a minibus and a motorcycle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday morning (March 13) resulted in the death of the 57-year-old male motorcyclist.

A police spokesman said it was alerted to the accident at around 6.45am along the PIE towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway exit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The police said the 38-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

An SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times a man was trapped under the vehicle and SCDF used lifting tools to rescue him.

But he was pronounced dead at the scene.