Motorcyclist killed after accident with 4 cars along CTE near Braddell Road exit, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with four cars on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday night (April 19).

The police were alerted to the accident along CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, before the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit, at 11.44pm on Friday.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A female car driver, 31, and the motorcyclist's pillion rider, a 22-year-old woman, were both conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital respectively.

The female driver was subsequently arrested for a rash act causing death.

Motorists were asked to avoid lanes 1 to 5 on the CTE following the accident, according to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority's traffic updates account @LTATrafficNews at 2.15am on Saturday.

Photos on social media showed heavy traffic on the CTE following the accident. In one photo, a grey sedan had significant damage on its left side.

A video showed several tow trucks removing vehicles from the scene.