Motorcyclist injures arm after truck runs over him at junction in Jurong

Video footage showed the motorcyclist stopping in front of the truck after cutting in front of it, and then getting knocked over when the truck started to move. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a truck ran him over at a traffic light junction in Jurong while he was on his motorcycle on Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer truck at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road at around 7.30am.

In a video circulating online, the motorcyclist can be seen approaching the truck from its left, before cutting in front of it and stopping at the road divider when the traffic light was red.

The man had positioned his motorcycle diagonally across the truck, with the rear of the motorcycle directly in the truck’s path.

The blue truck starts to move when the right-turn arrow flashed green, knocking the stationary bike over and making the rider fall.

The truck’s front-right wheel then appears to run over the motorcyclist’s arm before he swerves his body and pushes himself away from the vehicle, which had come to a stop.

Amid the accident, many drivers are heard honking to alert the truck driver that he had hit someone.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

