Motorcyclist injured after van crashes into him in Bartley Road

SINGAPORE - A van collided with a motorcycle at the junction of Bartley Road and Serangoon Avenue 1 on Wednesday evening (July 18).

The 41-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video posted on Facebook, the van is shown failing to stop in time at the red light, crashing into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was flung off his ride by the impact. The Straits Times understands that he suffered minor abrasions.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 7.12pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.