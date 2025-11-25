Motorcyclist injured after accident in Bukit Batok; van driver assisting with investigations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The motorcyclist was momentarily flung into the air before falling off her motorcycle.

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving her motorcycle and a van in Bukit Batok on the afternoon of Nov 24 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 at around 2pm .

The motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital .

A 69-year-old male van driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

In a video posted on a Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist can be seen waiting at a traffic light when a black van approaches from behind and collides into her.

She is momentarily flung into the air before falling off her motorcycle. The motorcycle is later seen lying on the road with the rider sprawled beside it.

Latest traffic figures show that motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians continue to be over-represented in accidents.

Figures for motorcyclists involved in accidents increased by 7.8 per cent to 3,191 in 2025, from 2,960 in 2024, while accidents involving elderly pedestrians spiked by 17.8 per cent to 179, from 152 .