Motorcyclist hurt after hitting deer in Thomson

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after hitting a deer in Upper Thomson Road last Saturday night.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the accident, which occurred some time after 9pm, the police said.

The animal retreated back into the forest after it was hit. Its condition is not known.

In December last year, a motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a sambar deer in Mandai Road.

The motorcyclist, who had minor abrasions, was not taken to hospital after the accident.

In June last year, a sambar deer was put down owing to severe injuries after a three-vehicle accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway.

A 46-year-old taxi driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with cuts on his head after the accident.