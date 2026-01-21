Motorcyclist dies on PIE after collision with lorry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after she was involved in an accident with a lorry on the PIE on Jan 21.

The police, responding to queries, said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics declared the motorcyclist dead at the accident spot.

The l orry driver, 40 , is helping with investigations, the police said.

Video footage taken in the aftermath of the accident has been circulating online, with a motorcycle lying on the road shoulder near the Lornie Highway exit seen in the footage.

The victim’s body, covered in a white sheet, can also be seen next to the motorcycle.

In a post on social media platform X at 9.48am , the Land Transport Authority said an accident on the PIE, towards Changi and after the Lornie Road exit, had led to traffic snarls all the way back to the BKE.