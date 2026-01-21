Straitstimes.com header logo

Motorcyclist dies on PIE after collision with lorry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The motorcyclist, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The motorcyclist, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FARIZATUL FIRDAUS/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after she was involved in an accident with a lorry on the PIE on Jan 21.

The police, responding to queries, said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics declared the motorcyclist dead at the accident spot.

The lorry driver, 40, is helping with investigations, the police said.

Video footage taken in the aftermath of the accident has been circulating online, with a motorcycle lying on the road shoulder near the Lornie Highway exit seen in the footage.

The victim’s body, covered in a white sheet, can also be seen next to the motorcycle.

In a post on social media platform X at 9.48am, the Land Transport Authority said an accident on the PIE, towards Changi and after the Lornie Road exit, had led to traffic snarls all the way back to the BKE.

More on this topic
Bus driver taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Punggol
Pedestrian dies in Ang Mo Kio accident, driver arrested
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.