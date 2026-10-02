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Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident with lorry on PIE

The male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident with a lorry on the PIE on the morning of Oct 1 .

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport at about 9.50am that day.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , where he later died.

The male lorry driver, 48 , is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Footage of the aftermath uploaded on Facebook shows several police vehicles and tow trucks at the scene.

Farther ahead, an individual in a light-coloured vest appears to be examining a motorcycle.

According to Traffic Police statistics released on Aug 28, the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026 .

The number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026 , and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60 .

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders .

However, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the same period in 2026.

Correspondingly, injuries went up from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026 .

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June 2026 .

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths fell from 43 in the first half of 2025 to 28 in the same period in 2026.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths.

Police investigations into the Oct 1 accident are ongoing.