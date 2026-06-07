Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident in Yishun

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The motorcycle is believed to have skidded in Yishun Avenue 1 towards Mandai Avenue at 9.15am on June 3.

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after his vehicle was believed to have skidded in Yishun on June 3 .

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident on Yishun Avenue 1 towards Mandai Avenue at about 9.15am and the man was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died.

A video of the aftermath of the incident uploaded on social media platform TikTok shows a motorcycle lying on a bus lane near a bus stop. A man in a white shirt is seen performing chest compressions on the motorcyclist beside the toppled vehicle, with onlookers gathered around the scene.

The video later shows an ambulance at the accident site, with at least four emergency responders attending to the motorcyclist.

The TikTok user who witnessed the incident said: “Until now, my entire body is still shaking. I have the biggest and deepest respect for those front-liners. You guys can handle this under a lot of pressure.”

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths in 2025, despite motorcycles comprising only 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists has increased, rising from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 in 2025, based on annual road traffic statistics. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also rose from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.