Motorcyclist dies in AYE accident, police looking for prime mover involved

A 61-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOTO: STOMP

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for one of two prime movers involved in an accident on the afternoon of Dec 29, where a motorcyclist was killed.

A male motorcyclist, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police said in response to queries.

The police and SCDF were alerted at about 5.45pm on Dec 29 to the accident, which happened in the direction of Tuas, before the exit to Clementi Avenue 2.

Investigations are ongoing.

There were 78 fatal accidents from January to June, up from 70 in the first half of 2024, with the number of deaths rising from 72 to 79, according to the mid-year report by the Traffic Police in August.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists went up by 9.5 per cent to 2,088 in the first half of 2025, compared with 1,907 in the first six months of 2024.

