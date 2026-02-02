Motorcyclist dies in accident on KPE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the KPE during the evening peak hour on Feb 2.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident on the KPE towards the TPE at about 6.30pm.

The motorcycle is believed to have skidded on the expressway, the police said.

A 55-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on social media platform X at 6.54pm that there was an accident in the KPE tunnel, in the direction of the TPE, after Tampines Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the extreme right lane.

Police investigations are ongoing.