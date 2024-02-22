Motorcyclist dies in accident along SLE involving trailer and car

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old male motorcyclist died on Feb 21 in an accident involving a trailer and a car.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Seletar Expressway towards the Central Expressway before Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at about 6.20pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue tent is seen set up next to the rear of a trailer.

The accident blocked two rightmost lanes on the expressway, causing traffic to pile up.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities, while elderly pedestrians made up nearly 20 per cent.