Motorcyclist dies from injuries after collision with car in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old motorcyclist died on Thursday (March 7) after colliding with a car in Ang Mo Kio.

The 41-year-old car driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said on Friday, in response to queries.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Central 2 at around 5.30pm.

A car passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police added that the motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to the same hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The Straits Times understands that the driver was unhurt.

A video shared on citizen journalism portal Stomp on Friday shows the motorcycle crashing into the car. The car driver is also seen getting out of his vehicle to check on the motorcyclist.

Photos on Stomp show a prominent dent on the left side of the car and the motorcycle lying on the road.

Pieces of debris could also be seen around the motorcycle.