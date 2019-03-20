Motorcyclist dies after collision with two cars on PIE

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist died after a collision with two cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 20).

Police said that they were alerted to the accident that occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), in the direction towards Tuas, at 2.40am.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a call for assistance along the PIE, towards Changi Airport and near the Tampines Avenue 5 exit, at 2.45am.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.