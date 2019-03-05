Motorcyclist dies after collision with tipper truck in second fatal accident on BKE on Monday

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (March 4) after colliding with a tipper truck on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

This was the second reported fatal motorcycle accident on the BKE on that same day, following the death of a 61-year-old man early in the morning.

The police were alerted to the accident on the BKE, in the direction of Woodlands and before the Dairy Farm Road exit, at about 8pm.

The motorcyclist, understood to be Singapore permanent resident Ng Tian Hwa, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday by user Subaru Yang, Mr Ng worked as a bus driver for SBS Transit.

He was on his way back to his Woodlands home after work when he met with the accident.

Mr Yang shared a video of the accident scene, showing a blue tent on the expressway near a parked tipper truck.

In his post, Mr Yang also appealed for witnesses to step forward to provide information to the authorities.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan confirmed that Mr Ng was an employee.

She said: "We are very sad to learn of Bus Captain Ng's sudden passing... We have extended our deepest condolences to his family and are assisting them during this very difficult time."

Mr Ng was with SBS Transit for 22 years, she said, adding that he will be "sadly missed".

A 51-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of the tipper truck, is currently assisting the police in their investigations. He is believed to be a Malaysian citizen.

Earlier on Monday, a 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a taxi and car on the BKE at 1.48am. The motorcyclist was travelling on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway.

The 73-year-old taxi driver in that accident has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.