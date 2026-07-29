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Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on SLE

The accident took place on the SLE towards the CTE and TPE.

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident between his vehicle and a trailer on the SLE on July 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction towards the CTE and TPE, at about 9.50am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, and investigations are ongoing.

A video posted on Facebook on July 29 showed a blue police tent and a fallen motorcycle on the two left-most lanes of an expressway, which were blocked off to traffic.

The accident took place near Woodlands Avenue 12, according to the accompanying description.

Road traffic fatalities hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, as compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of injured people also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in deaths rose from 139 cases in 2024 to 147 cases in 2025, while those resulting in injuries also went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.