Motorcyclist dies after accident with tipper truck on AYE

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist died following an accident on the AYE in the wee hours of Feb 22.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a motorcycle along AYE (MCE) before the exit to Lower Delta Road at about 4.10am.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died, the police said.

A male tipper truck driver, 38, is assisting with investigations, the police added.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident uploaded on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers at about 6.30am, at least four police cars and a Crime Scene Investigation van can be seen at the accident site.

A number of police officers can also be seen standing near a motorcycle that has been put on its stand.

Further ahead, a tipper truck can be seen parked in the centre lane of the expressway.

The Land Transport Authority posted on X at 4.14am that there was an accident on the AYE, in the direction of the MCE, after Lower Delta Road. It advised road users to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

According to police statistics on the overall traffic situation for January to June 2025, there were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of 2025, an increase of 11.4 per cent from 70 in the first half of 2024.

There were 79 fatalities in the first half of 2025, an increase of 9.7 per cent from 72 in the first half of 2024.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 9.5 per cent to 2,088 in the first half of 2025, up from 1,907 accidents in the first half of 2024.

The police noted that motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be disproportionately represented in traffic fatalities, where they accounted for 54.4 per cent of all road deaths.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

