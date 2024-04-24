Motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry on PIE

The motorcyclist, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. PHOTO: SGROADSACCIDENTCOM/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 03:47 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 02:35 PM

SINGAPORE - A man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry on the PIE on April 24.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at around 10.15am to the accident on the PIE towards the KJE after the Jalan Bahar exit.

The motorcyclist, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shows two of the highway’s three lanes cordoned off. A blue police tent is also seen on the road near a fallen motorcycle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, the fatality rate of motorcyclists and those riding pillion spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to figures issued by the police in February.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and their passengers were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

More On This Topic
‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on PIE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top