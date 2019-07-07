Motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident with a lorry in Tuas on Saturday (July 6).

The police was alerted to the accident at the junction of Gul Circle and Gul Lane at 5.36pm.

The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while his pillion rider, a 53-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The lorry driver, a 25-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations.

Eyewitness Mr Cai, 57, told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the lorry driver looked shocked when he emerged from his vehicle after the accident.

The driver did not appear to be injured, but the motorcyclist was sent flying from the impact, he said.

The 64-year-old lay face down after the accident and suffered severe head injuries, Mr Cai added.

Photos taken at the scene showed the motorcycle crushed under the lorry following the accident.