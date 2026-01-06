Straitstimes.com header logo

Motorcyclist dies after accident with car on SLE

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car early on Jan 6.

Police said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards CTE at about 6am that day.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital, where he later died, they said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Video footage posted on Facebook shows a few people crouched on a lane beside chevron markings, as one of them performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person on the ground amid ongoing traffic. A trail of blood can be seen on the road near them.

A grey car and a toppled motorcycle can be seen nearby, with an ambulance arriving shortly after. In another image, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers in neon vests are seen tending to the person lying on the ground.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

