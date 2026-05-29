Motorcyclist dies after accident involving trailer on BKE

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A 34-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist has died following an accident involving a trailer on the BKE on the morning of May 29 .

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident on the BKE towards PIE at about 9.50am .

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, they added.

A video uploaded on Facebook shows a motorcycle lying on its side between the two right-most lanes of the expressway, surrounded by debris.

A photo, posted separately by another user, shows a man lying on his back on the second lane.

Police said that a 29-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with investigations.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths on the road, according to annual statistics released by the traffic police in February.

However, motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025.

The number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists dropped from 87 cases in 2024 to 79 cases in 2025 . The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths, meanwhile, fell to 79 in 2025 from 85 the previous year.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.