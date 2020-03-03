Motorcyclist dies after accident involving minibus in West Coast Road

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident with a minibus in West Coast on Tuesday morning (March 3).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of West Coast Road and Clementi Avenue 2 at 5.34am on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The 62-year-old minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing the death of the motorcyclist, the police said.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident on social media show the damaged motorcycle lying on the road with a blue police tent set up beside it.

Police are investigating the accident.