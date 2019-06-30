Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old male motorcyclist died in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday (June 29).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 12.32pm involving three cars, a tipper truck and a motorcycle along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene while his pillion rider, a 22-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that she had serious injuries and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Later on the same day, a motorcycle and a prime mover were involved in an accident on the AYE towards Tuas.

The police were alerted to the accident at 7.21pm.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police are investigating both accidents.