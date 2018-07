SINGAPORE - A man died after an accident involving a lorry, a taxi and a motorcycle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday afternoon (July 12).

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital, where he later died.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident that happened on the PIE towards Tuas at 5.09pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.