Motorcyclist and pillion taken to hospital after car crashes into 2 stationary motorcycles in Sengkang

Two men were taken conscious to hospital after a car crashed into two of three motorcycles at the junction of Sengkang East Avenue and Compassvale Road on March 6 night.

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both 21 years old, were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Two other people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at the junction of Sen gkang Ea st Avenue and Compassvale Road at about 10.50pm, they said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Dashcam footage circulating on social media shows a car travelling in the right-most lane crashing into two of three motorcycles waiting at a traffic light with a red right-turn signal.

One motorcycle is seen toppling over after the collision, with its rider falling along with it. The car then appears to swerve to the left before coming to a stop.

Motorcycle parts can also be seen being flung across nearby lanes following the crash.

A 28-ye ar-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, police said.