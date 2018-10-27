Motorcyclist, 52, killed, taxi driver arrested in accident on Eng Neo Avenue

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a taxi on Eng Neo Avenue towards Bukit Timah Road on Saturday morning (Oct 27).

In response to queries, police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle at 8.27am.

Paramedics pronounced the 52-year-old male motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The taxi driver, a 48-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the driver suffered minor injuries.

In a video posted to Facebook, a yellow CityCab taxi can be seen on the road with a motorcycle lying on its side nearby.

A blue police tent has been set up near the scene of the accident, while a police car and police officers are seen nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.