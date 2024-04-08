Motorcyclist, 50, taken to hospital after accident near Bartley Road

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car on the morning of April 8 near Bartley Road.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations, the police said.

The police were alerted to the accident at the viaduct of Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road at 8.50am.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to latest figures issued by the police.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

In total, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents each day.