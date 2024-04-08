Motorcyclist, 50, taken to hospital after accident near Bartley Road

The police were alerted to the accident at the viaduct of Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road at 8.50am on April 8. PHOTO: LIM YAO HUI
Carmen Sin
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 12:52 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 12:52 PM

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car on the morning of April 8 near Bartley Road.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations, the police said.

The police were alerted to the accident at the viaduct of Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road at 8.50am.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to latest figures issued by the police.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

In total, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents each day.

More On This Topic
More vehicles, aggressive road culture behind spike in motorcycle fatalities, say experts
Man taken to hospital after accident on BKE involving motorbike, which then catches fire

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top