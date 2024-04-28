Motorcyclist, 38, dies after accident with minivan in Jurong East

SINGAPORE - A man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a minivan in Jurong East on April 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at around 4.50am to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards West Coast Road.

The motorcyclist, 38, was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shows a mangled motorcycle crumpled against the front of a minivan. A helmet, some debris and a pool of blood are on the road near the vehicles.

A 55-year-old male driver, who was also taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, 68 motorcyclists and their pillion riders died in road accidents, according to figures issued by the police in February. This marks an increase of 44.7 per cent from 2022.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and their passengers were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.