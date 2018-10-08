Motorcyclist, 35, dies in accident at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident with two other motorcycles at the Woodlands Checkpoint early on Monday (Oct 8).

The accident occurred at about 5.30am at 21 Woodlands Crossing and left three others injured, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said that three people, aged between 19 and 28 years old, were injured and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the 35-year-old motorcyclist had skidded and hit a barricade at the arrival area just before immigration clearance for motorcycles.

This caused the two other motorcycles to collide into him as they were unable to stop in time.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at about 6am that there was heavy arrival traffic at the checkpoint due to an accident on the causeway, adding that delays were expected.

In another Facebook update at about 11.40am, the authority said that the heavy traffic at the checkpoint had subsided.

A witness told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Monday that there was a jam along the causeway following the accident.

The witness, a motorcyclist who declined to be named, said: "The accident had just happened when I passed by the scene. The victim was lying on the left side of the road and a couple was next to him."

The woman was seen making a phone call, and the motorcycle was parked at the side of the road, he added.