Motorcyclist, 25, taken to hospital after accident near Tuas Checkpoint

Heavy traffic seen towards Johor at Tuas Checkpoint at around 9am. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ONEMOTORING
Wong Shiying
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital unconscious on Wednesday after an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas.

Police said they were alerted to the incident involving a car and a motorcycle at around 8am. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post at around 8am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the accident blocked three of the five lanes leading towards Tuas Checkpoint.

It added that travellers planning to depart Singapore via the checkpoint should expect delays.

The live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy congestion towards Johor at the checkpoint from 8am to 10am.

