Motorcyclist, 22, dies in hit-and-run accident along BKE

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the wee hours of Feb 6 along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the BKE towards Woodlands at about 1.20am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 23-year-old woman who was riding pillion was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The car driver fled the scene.

The police are attempting to identify the driver.

A friend of the victims who goes by the name Emilia appealed for eyewitnesses in a social media post on Feb 6.

She told Shin Min Daily News that the victims are a couple, and said she learnt from the injured woman that they were on their way to Johor Bahru for a spontaneous trip when their motorcycle was hit by a black or dark-coloured car.

The car was not captured by closed-circuit television cameras on the expressway, she added.

“The only part captured was when their bike (skidded) across the road, and both of them were already lying on the ground,” she wrote in the post.

Police investigations are ongoing.