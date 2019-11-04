Motorcyclist, 22, dies in accident involving lorry

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident involving a lorry in a slip road into Woodlands Avenue 2 last Saturday.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.15am and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, a 27-year-old man, is currently assisting with investigations.

The accident happened in a slip road into Woodlands Avenue 2 from the eastbound Seletar Expressway.

Pictures posted on Facebook showed the motorcycle on the road, with a lorry ahead of it and paramedics at the scene.