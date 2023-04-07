Motorcyclist, 20, taken to hospital unconscious after collision with taxi in Jurong West

The taxi driver was reportedly making a U-turn when the accident happened. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Wong Shiying
Updated
31 min ago
Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) was taken to hospital unconscious after his motorcycle collided with a taxi in Jurong West early on Thursday morning.

Police said a 35-year-old taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt. The accident took place at around 5.15am near Block 424 Jurong West Avenue 1.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

The motorcyclist is an NSF with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and was off duty at the time of the accident.

In response to queries, SCDF said he serves at one of its corporate services hubs that provides logistical support to units in the West of Singapore.

“SCDF is providing the necessary assistance and support to the family,” it added.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the taxi was making a U-turn when the accident happened.

Passers-by interviewed said they saw the motorcyclist bleeding from the nose, and with serious injuries to his ankle and feet, with bone visible.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show the motorcyclist’s food delivery bag and vehicle fragments strewn on the road.

The Straits Times has contacted taxi operator Comfort DelGro for comment.

More On This Topic
2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after PIE accident involving 6 vehicles
I thought I was going to die: Malaysian driver whose car was hit by S’pore vehicle in Kluang

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top