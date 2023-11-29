Motorcycle pinned under SBS Transit bus after accident

SINGAPORE - A woman was taken to hospital after her motorcycle was pinned under an SBS Transit bus in Pasir Ris on Nov 27.

Cracks on the bus’ windscreen could be seen in an image of the accident posted on the same day by Telegram user @Neverland168 in the SG Road Blocks / Traffic News group.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a motorcycle at the junction of Pasir Ris Street 11 and Pasir Ris Street 12 at about 12.30pm on Nov 27.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted about five minutes later.

A 30-year-old female motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital, said the police, adding that the bus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

ST has contacted SBS Transit for more information.