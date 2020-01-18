Motorcycle death of bride-to-be baffles family

The death of a woman motorcyclist, who was found unconscious on a quiet stretch of road in Yishun ahead of her wedding next month, has left her distraught family questioning how it happened.

Nurse Fadhillah Muhammad Hussain, 28, was found unconscious a short distance from her dark green Honda CB150R in Yishun Avenue 8 around 5.30pm.

While the accident occurred during evening peak-hour traffic on Tuesday, no witnesses have come forward so far.

Her cousin, Mr Jad Hamzah, 50, a technician, said her family members are devastated and find it hard to accept that she could have crashed on her own.

"She got the bike about three years ago after getting her motorcycle licence, and she had always been a safe rider who used all the proper gear," he said on Thursday.

Mr Jad said Miss Fadhillah was riding home from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Kallang Road, after collecting her new passport for her honeymoon in Italy and other parts of Europe.

"I was at the mosque attending a class when I received a call from my sister at about 6.15pm," he said.



"She told me Fadhillah had left us after getting into an accident. I broke down and cried."

Miss Fadhillah, who was found unconscious on the road, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police are investigating.

It is believed the circumstances of the accident have not been fully established but Miss Fadhillah's family is not discounting the possibility that she might have been a victim of a hit-and-run incident and hope anyone who saw the incident would come forward.

Mr Jad said: "We appeal to witnesses to please come forward, because we don't know what happened. I have only a video that was sent by someone when the ambulance was already at the scene."

He said he went to the scene on Tuesday night to look for witnesses but found that a construction site was the only significant landmark nearby and no one there could help. There were no cameras in the area, he added.

He described his cousin as a humble and quiet person who lived with her mother in Yishun. "She also had a driver's licence but decided to switch to a motorcycle as driving is quite expensive," he said.

"We are very sad. Everything was prepared, the wedding was just around the corner, and she was going to Italy and Europe with her husband-to-be. Everyone in the family is still shocked and her fiance is heartbroken. We really hope we can find out what happened so that we can get closure."

This is the third reported accident involving motorcyclists in a week. Ms Ismawati Ali, 40, was almost hit in the face by an iron pipe or rod while riding on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last Thursday. The object struck the accountant on her left shoulder, leaving her with a wound that required 12 stitches. She lodged a police report.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was involved in an accident with a lorry on the PIE at 10.10pm. He was taken conscious to hospital but died the next day.

The police said a 26-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.